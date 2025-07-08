Guwahati: National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari from Assam has been appointed to the Board of Advisors of the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), India’s first industry-led creative incubator.

The institute has been established under the leadership of Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookuty.

Expressing his gratitude, Borpujari said, “I am privileged and honoured to be part of this forward-looking initiative aimed at empowering the young generations of our country in various fields associated with the entertainment industry, which is projected to have exponential growth in India in the coming years.”

IICS has been conceptualized in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Create in India” vision, aiming to position India as a global hub for creative talent. The institute’s first campus will be launched in Delhi, with nine additional campuses planned across the country.

Designed to bridge the gap between education and the entertainment industry, IICS will offer skill-based degree and certificate programs across a range of creative disciplines.

These include sound design and music video production, make-up and prosthetics, costume design, animation and game development, event and experiential management, digital PR and journalism, digital content creation and media management, and visual and communication design. Additional courses are expected to be introduced in the future.

Borpujari, who is also a member of the apex decision-making body of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Society), expressed hope that students from the Northeast would take advantage of this opportunity. “I hope youngsters from Northeast India would avail of this skill-driven initiative that is aimed at preparing the youth for entry into the industry at an empowered level,” he said.

IICS aims to blend academic learning with practical exposure by connecting students with national and international mentors and involving them in live projects and industry events.

Admissions for several courses have already commenced, with further information available on the institute’s website and social media platforms.

The institute is operated by the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), chaired by Grammy Award-winning musician Shankar Mahadevan. It functions under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and is affiliated with the NSDC Academy under the National Skill Development Corporation.