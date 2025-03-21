Guwahati: Several northeastern states are set to experience rain and thunderstorms in the coming days as rising temperatures across the country trigger changing weather patterns.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that a western disturbance and upper cyclonic circulation will bring rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds to Uttar Pradesh until March 22.

Arunachal Pradesh will also see light showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from March 21 to 23, with heavy rainfall expected on March 21 and 22.

In addition, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will likely face light rain and strong surface winds (30–50 km/h) over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation.

Isolated hailstorms are expected to hit southern Assam on March 20 and 21.

However, IMD has confirmed that heatwave conditions are not anticipated across the country for the next four to five days.

Earlier, IMD had forecasted that Northeast India would experience rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds starting from March 11.

The IMD has identified two troughs influencing the weather in the region. One extends along longitude 93°E to the north of latitude 23°N at lower tropospheric levels, while the other stretches along longitude 82°E to the north of latitude 23°N at middle tropospheric levels.