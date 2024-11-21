Guwahati: In the wake of escalating violence in Manipur, eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) reportedly arrived in the strife-torn state’s capital Imphal on Wednesday.

Another batch of 11 companies of CAPF reportedly arrived in the state a day before these forces reached Imphal.

Four companies each from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF), which arrived on Wednesday, will reportedly be deployed in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur.

One of the CRPF companies is reportedly from the Mahila Battalion.

The Centre had recently announced that 50 new companies of Central Armed Police Force would be deployed in the state.

Violence in the crisis-hit state has escalated over the past week.