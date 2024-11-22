Guwahati: Although the post-mortem examinations of all six missing persons from Jiribam district of Manipur have been completed, and the reports also being prepared, their bodies remain at the morgue of Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), as the families are reportedly unwilling to take them for last rites.

The last body was found floating in the Barak river in Cachar district of Assam on November 18 and its autopsy was subsequently conducted at the SMCH.

There is, however, no confirmation regarding the mortal remains being taken to Manipur for handover to the respective families for the last rites.

The Assam Police, which has been guarding the SMCH and the bodies at the morgue, has reportedly requested their Manipur counterparts to take the bodies as soon as possible.

The bodies of the six persons, who had gone missing from Jiribam following a gunfight on November 11 between the security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo insurgents resulting in the deaths of 10 militants, were found over the past few days in Jiribam’s Jiri river and the Barak river in Assam.

The bodies were later brought to the SMCH for autopsy.

The six persons – three women and three children – from the Meitei community, who had reportedly gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam, were allegedly abducted by the Kuki-Zo militants.