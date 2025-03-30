Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India in its statement on Sunday declared that the Central government has extended ‘The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)‘ in the states of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland for 6 months.

According to the statement of the Ministry, it stated that the Central Government declared the extension of AFSPA in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958).

With the view of the Central Government, the Ministry has extended AFSPA in the entire State of Manipur as a ‘disturbed area’ for six months, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Kakching Police Stations of 5 districts, the Ministry stated.

It further stated that the Ministry also extended AFSPA and declared as a ‘disturbed area’ in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam.

Moreover, the Ministry also extended AFSPA and declared as a disturbed area in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; Yanglok police station in Longleng District; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto, and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District.

