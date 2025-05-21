Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has announced a 48-hour statewide general strike beginning today midnight, protesting the alleged removal of the word “Manipur” from a state transport bus by personnel of the 4th Mahar Regiment.

The controversial incident occurred on Tuesday when a media team was en route to Ukhrul to cover the ongoing 5th Shirui Lily Festival.

As the team reached the Gwaltabi area along the Imphal-Ukhrul road, Army personnel reportedly stopped the Manipur State Transport (MST) bus.

They allegedly demanded the removal of the state’s name, “Manipur,” from the vehicle as a condition for passage. Angered by this demand, the media team turned back to Imphal without proceeding further.

Reacting strongly to what it termed as disrespectful behavior, the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) declared a “pen down” protest on Wednesday, condemning the actions of the Army personnel towards the press and the people of Manipur.

Speaking to media persons, COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba demanded a formal apology from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

He also called for the immediate resignation of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary PK Singh, and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for failing to protect the dignity and integrity of the state.

Furthermore, COCOMI has urged the public to support the general strike to send a strong message against what it described as an “assault on Manipur’s identity.”