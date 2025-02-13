Guwahati: The Congress party, on Thursday, criticized that the Article 174 of the Indian Constitution, which stipulates that there cannot be more than a six month gap between two Assembly sessions, has been “violated” in Manipur and alleged that this is a “deliberate contempt of the Constitution.”

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, condemned the breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state, highlighting the continued suffering of the people of Manipur.

He also pointed out that despite the ongoing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to visit the state. “PM Modi goes everywhere except Manipur,” Ramesh said.

“Article 174 of the Constitution of India states: ‘The Governor shall from time to time summon the House or each House of the Legislature of the State to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session’,” Ramesh said on X.

The Governor of Manipur had convened the Assembly session to begin on February 10, 2025 and a no-confidence motion submitted by the Congress was to be taken up, he pointed out.

The CM resigned the previous night and the session was later declared “null and void”, Ramesh noted.

“Six months have now passed. Article 174 has clearly been violated. This is nothing but deliberate contempt of the Constitution,” he said.

“It is, however, not surprising because way back on August 1st, 2023, itself the Supreme Court had observed that ‘there has been an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state’. That breakdown and the agony of the people of Manipur continues as they still await a visit by the PM who goes everywhere but Manipur,” Ramesh said.

The Congress on Tuesday had asked why the Manipur governor is “violating” the article by not summoning the Manipur Assembly for its constitutionally mandated session.

His remarks come days after N Biren Singh tendered his resignation as the chief minister.

The Congress also described Singh’s resignation as “belated” and said people of the state were now awaiting a visit by “our frequent-flier Prime Minister.”

Since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, over 250 people have died, and over 60,000 people have been displaced.