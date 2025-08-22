Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday formally launched the “Viksit Tripura Vision Document 2047” at Pragna Bhawan, presenting a roadmap for holistic growth and development aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision.

With this launch, Tripura has become the first northeastern state to prepare a structured vision document of this scale, aiming to transform into a $124-billion economy by 2047.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Saha said the vision focuses on strengthening the state’s economy, ensuring empowerment, and enhancing the quality of life for every citizen. He emphasized that the roadmap is time-bound, with clearly defined milestones.

“We are already among the leading states. Before 2047, based on various parameters, we must develop our state through continuous learning and innovation,” he stated.

Highlighting Tripura’s economic performance, Saha noted that the state recorded a 14.21% growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2023–24—the second-highest in the Northeast. Tripura also ranks second in the region in terms of per capita income.

On rural governance, he pointed out that Tripura and Kerala are the only two states to achieve 100% Panchayat Gram Sabha completion under the Panchayat Advancement Index. He added that NITI Aayog has recognized Tripura as a top-performing state.

Saha also highlighted the government’s efforts in women’s empowerment, stating that 1,08,281 women have become “Lakhpati Didi” through livelihood programmes. In terms of service reform, 19,742 families of government employees who died in harness have benefited from policy changes.

On infrastructure and public services, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath reported 100% electrification and a steady rise in solar energy usage. Access to clean drinking water has increased to 86%, up from just 3% in previous years.

“Innovative solutions are being implemented where traditional systems fall short,” Saha noted.

Tripura is currently the only state in India offering universal health coverage. Since the scheme’s launch in 2023, approximately 4.26 lakh people have received health cards, and over 8,000 beneficiaries have availed cashless treatment.

“Despite a coverage cap, no other state offers complete health cover for its entire population,” he remarked.

Saha further announced that Tripura is the first state to expand the e-office platform to the Panchayat level, enhancing transparency and building staff capacity. Additionally, 14 lakh farmers are now covered under crop insurance, and the Unified Farmers Database integrates land records with real-time crop data analysis.

He concluded by affirming that Tripura’s 2047 vision is not a mere aspiration but a comprehensive and actionable plan, grounded in empowerment, inclusivity, and sustainable development.