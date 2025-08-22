Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition filed by former Assam NRC Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma, who has sought a comprehensive re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A bench comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Atul Chandurkar took cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the Union Government, the Government of Assam, the current State NRC Coordinator, and the Registrar General of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In his petition, Dev Sarma alleged that the final NRC list contained widespread irregularities and requested a fresh verification exercise to ensure its accuracy and integrity.

By admitting the plea, the apex court has once again brought the contentious NRC issue to the forefront of national discourse.

The bench directed all concerned parties to submit their responses before it hears the matter further.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Senior Advocate Manish Goswami, representing the petitioner, explained the intent behind the legal move. “Multiple errors were flagged in the NRC, raising concerns about its credibility. Dev Sarma approached the Supreme Court through a writ petition, highlighting these discrepancies and urging the court to allow a complete re-verification,” he said.

Goswami clarified that the petition did not target any specific group or authority. “Our only objective is to ensure that the NRC is error-free.” He stated that this issue holds serious importance from both national security and administrative standpoints.

The Supreme Court, after hearing initial arguments, accepted the petition and further proceeded to issue notices, setting the stage for a broader legal review of the NRC process in Assam.