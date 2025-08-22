Agartala: Two persons identified as Mithun Debnath, 24, and Bower Debbarma, 24, have been arrested on charges of raping a 20-year-old college student.

According to a complaint of the rape survivor, she had been sexually assaulted inside a moving vehicle near Udaipur railway station that falls under the Gomati district of Tripura.

Cops said the incident happened on Thursday night.

Speaking on the case, RK Pur women police station OC Nibha Sinha said, “The young woman had visited the Tripureswari temple with the two accused who are her neighbours. On their way back to the Udaipur railway station, they allegedly raped her inside the moving car.”

The trio was detained at the Kakraban checkgate around 10 PM during the course of a routine check.

When questioned, the survivor revealed that she had been raped by her companions.

The accused were immediately taken to the RK Pur women’s police station for further investigation.

“Both the accused were arrested following a formal complaint lodged by the survivor’s family on Friday. A police forensic team has since examined the vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation. The rape survivor was also taken to a local court to have her statement recorded,” said Sinha.