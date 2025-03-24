Imphal: The cybercrime fraud has resulted in significant financial losses, with the Cybercrime Police station in Manipur reporting losses of approximately Rs 25,45,34,000 crores in 2024 alone.

The Ministry of Home Affairs reported that in Manipur, people filed 339 complaint cases in 2023, resulting in a loss of Rs 333.03 lakhs and a lien amount of Rs 66.94 lakhs.

Officials said that the common types of cybercrime include mobile phones, computers, Auto Telling Machines (ATMs), phishing, malware, and identity theft, and the Manipur government has launched a state Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to address these issues.

The two most common forms of cybercrimes in Manipur are defrauding and blackmailing ordinary people through social media after accessing their smartphones, computers, bank, or ATM details without authorization.

A large number of the victims in the state belong to low-income groups who saved their earnings by sacrificing daily and other necessities, the officials said.

The Cyber Crime Police Station, Manipur appealed to the people to use strong passwords for all their digital gadgets and banking apps to avoid becoming cyber criminals’ victim(s) and to attend cyber awareness programs organized by the state government occasionally.