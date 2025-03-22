Delegates of Supreme Court judges arrive in Manipur amid violence

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, a delegation of Supreme Court judges arrived in Manipur to visit violence-affected relief camps at Imphal International Airport on Saturday morning.

The lawyers’ fraternity of the state accorded the top court delegation led by Justice BR Gavai at the Imphal airport.

The official said that the judges’ delegation will visit relief camps in violence-affected Manipur.

During their visit to Manipur, the judges will visit relief camps. They will virtually inaugurate legal services camps, legal aid clinics, and temporary medical facilities from the Mini Secretariat in Churachandpur district around and later, will go to a relief camp at Moirang College in Bishnupur, the officials said.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who is part of the delegation and belongs to the Meitei community, will not visit the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district, amid objection from the Churachandpur District Bar Association. But Justice N Kotiswar will head for the Bishnupur district to visit relief camps, the official added.

Official further stated that, the apex court judges will also attend an event at the High Court of Manipur on Sunday.