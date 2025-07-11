Imphal: Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Friday directed the Manipur government to expedite the completion of multiple distressed projects that the North Eastern Council (NEC) is currently undertaking.

Addressing this issue, the Raj Bhavan, Imphal, issued a communiqué stating that the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, co-chaired a review meeting with Union Minister Scindia on the same day. They jointly reviewed various development projects being carried out under the Ministry.

The Union Minister attended the review meeting virtually from Raj Bhavan, Imphal, and shared his observations during the session. Chief Secretary P.K. Singh delivered a presentation on DoNER projects, presenting a comprehensive review of the ongoing initiatives and the challenges they face.

During the meeting, participants revisited several priority areas discussed previously on April 17, 2025. These areas included handloom, handicrafts, and textiles; promotion of Polo; tourism development; improvements in transport and connectivity; palm oil cultivation under the NMEO-OP; logistics enhancement; investment promotion in Manipur; development of vibrant villages; monitoring PMO-priority projects; and completing distressed projects under DoNER and the NEC.

After the presentation, Union Minister Scindia provided feedback on each point and urged state officials to speed up project completions. The Governor instructed all concerned officials to intensify implementation efforts and stay focused on delivering measurable outcomes.

The Secretary to the Governor, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), senior administrative secretaries, and North Eastern Council officials joined the meeting via video conference.