Imphal: Female personnel of the Assam Rifles provided basic self-defense training to tribal women at the Community Hall of Sorde village, in Manipur’s Kamjong District with Myanmar in the southeast on Saturday.

The event was conducted by the Assam Rifles as a part of a seminar on “Empowerment through Self-Defense” under its ongoing efforts to empower women and enhance community security.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The session participated by 30 local tribal women focused on the basics of self-defense and its growing importance in today’s world.

Through practical demonstrations and interactive discussions, the participants were educated on essential self-defense techniques that could be used in real-life situations.

The initiative was highly appreciated by the women folks of Sorde, who expressed gratitude towards Assam Rifles for organizing such a valuable event, a defense wing statement said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They stated that self-defense knowledge is a necessity in the modern world, and such programs significantly contribute to their confidence and safety, it stated.

Assam Rifles remains committed to fostering a secure and empowered society through its community outreach programs, it added.