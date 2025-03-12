Guwahati: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a corpus of Rs 500 crore to establish a contingency fund in strife-torn Manipur.

She made this allocation while responding to the Discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grant (SDG) Second Batch 2024-25, Demands for Excess Grants for 2021-22, the Manipur Budget 2025-26, and SDG (Manipur) 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

“We are providing all possible financial assistance for the faster recovery of the Manipur economy,” she said in her response. Both Bills were passed by voice vote.

Asserting that the overall law and order situation had improved in the northeastern State, except for some sporadic incidents, Ms. Sitharaman said all financial support would be provided to Manipur for economic development.

The Finance Minister said that with the collective effort of both the Centre and the State government, the overall law and order situation in the State had improved significantly, except for some sporadic incidents. She added that authorities were recovering the looted arms and ammunition.

She said the government had provided Rs 400 crore for the operation of relief camps in Manipur and approved 7,000 houses under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) to provide housing for the displaced.

The Finance Minister had tabled the Manipur budget for 2025-26 in the Parliament on Monday envisaging an expenditure of Rs 35,103.90 crore, up from Rs 32,656.81 crore in the current financial year.

The documents show that the government has increased the capital outlay by 19% to Rs 7,773 crore for the current financial year ending March 2025.