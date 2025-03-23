Govt dedicates to ensure rule of law prevails in Manipur, says Governor Bhalla

Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, while gracing the Duodecennial Celebration of the High Court of Manipur in Imphal on Sunday said that the Government has been working tirelessly with dedication to ensure the rule of law prevails in the state.

Appreciating the presence of Judges of the Supreme Court of India, and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal during the event, the Governor said, “It is a clear reflection of the attention and the care that the entire nation has towards Manipur, a strife-torn state due to the ongoing ethnic violence.”

Governor further stated that the day provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress the state has made in the last decade, since the establishment of the High Court of Manipur.

He also expressed confidence that High Court of Manipur will continue to serve the people by ensuring a speedy justice delivery and the efforts of the court will inspire the younger generations in the days to come.

Earlier, the Governor laid the foundation stone for constructing District and Sessions Court building of Churachandpur and also announced the creation of new positions within the Chief Justice Secretariat of the High Court.

Governor also witnessed a spectacular cultural performance shown by the artists of JNMDA.

Justice B.R. Gavai, Senior most Judge, Supreme Court of India cum Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), other Judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Vikram Nath, Justice M.M. Sundresh, Justice K.V. Viswanathan and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh attended the celebration.

Judges of the Supreme Court and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice inaugurated several key projects and also laid the foundation of various new projects during the event.