Imphal: Police arrested two suspected fraudsters involved in an inter-state travel agency claiming to have busted a SIM card racket operating in Manipur, officials said.

The fraudsters were arrested along with digital items, printing machines, and fake documents including Aadhaar, PMJAY, and Ayushman Bharat cards during raids in separate places.

Acting on reliable input, a team of Thoubal district police led by SDPO Th Dinesh raided the DP Enterprises at Lilong Haoreibi under the Lilong police station in Thoubal district.

Following the pulling up of the owner of the Enterprises, namely Dolaipabam Isha Ahmed (32), another fraudster later identified as Altab Hussain (33) who runs the ‘Altab Travel Agency’ was also arrested.

However, the third fraudster is still giving a slip to the police dragnets, officials said.

On preliminary investigation, Altab Hussain informed police about his involvement in providing inter-state travel documents including SIM cards and other illegal items.

During the serial raids, one laptop (Lenovo) with charger, one MI Notebook Pro with charging cable, one Epson printer, one Canon printer, one lamination machine, one biometric machine, one fake driving license, two flexible blank PVC cards, 11 Aadhaar cards, three Ayushman Bharat cards, and one PMJAY card were also recovered.

An FIR has been registered against them at Lilong police station under Sections 318(3)/336(3)/308(3) and 3(5) of BNS.