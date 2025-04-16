Imphal: Unknown armed miscreants attacked the residence of Deputy Army Chief (DAC) of the Kuki National Army (KNA) with a volley of bullets, located at Thenthang Martinjang village in Churachandpur of Manipur, reports said on Wednesday.

KNA is currently in peace talks with the government at the centre.

Around 20 gun-toting persons attacked with firing several rounds at the residence of the KNA DAC Mangthang Haokip, also known as Thangpi, at around 2 am on Monday.

M Haokip, who was inside his house at the time of the attack, managed to escape unhurt after his guards repulsed and neighbours prevented the attack, the report stated.

The KNA, in a statement issued on Wednesday, condemned the abortive attacks and asked the attackers/perpetrators to surrender at the earliest, or else it will provide deterrent punishments after a proper investigation into the criminal actions.

