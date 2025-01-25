Imphal: The Kuki Inpi, a prominent organization representing the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur, has vehemently rejected and condemned accusations by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) that the Kuki-Zo people instigated the ongoing conflict in the state.

In a strongly worded statement, the Kuki Inpi described COCOMI’s claim as “outrageous and absurd,” a “flagrant distortion of history,” and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and shield the true perpetrators of violence.

The organization pointed to COCOMI‘s declaration of a “Manipuri National War” against the Kuki-Zo people on June 7, 2023, as evidence of the Meitei leadership’s malicious agenda.

The Kuki Inpi further alleged the Meitei leadership, led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, with the support of his private militias and organizations like COCOMI, has consistently propagated falsehoods and incited violence against the Kuki-Zo people.

Since May 3, 2023, the community has faced widespread violence, including killings, arson, and the destruction of villages and properties.

The organization accused the Manipur government of actively abetting this “genocidal campaign” and called for the immediate creation of a Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo people to ensure their safety and protect their rights.

The Kuki Inpi demanded that the Meitei leadership cease its campaign of violence, propaganda, and obstruction of justice.

The outfit said that the Kuki-Zo community demands nothing less than the full recognition of their rights and dignity, warning that any further attempts to suppress or marginalize them will only escalate the crisis.