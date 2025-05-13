Imphal: Manipur police arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of committing sexual assault on a minor girl and remanded him in judicial custody under relevant sections of the law for further legal proceedings, the police said on Tuesday.

The police reported that a women police team from the Imphal West district police arrested one Chawangbou Thiumai alias Prinmai (28), a resident of Kanglatongbi Namdilong and son of (L) Wikhanlungba, from his residence in connection with the case.

The report stated that the father of the minor victim lodged a complaint with the police on May 8, prompting them to make the arrest.

It states that the complainant and his wife were on their daily work in their hotel when they heard a cry from their elder daughter from the colony on May 8, around 7.30 am.

When his wife immediately rushed outside in search of their minor daughter, she saw the accused sexually assaulting the minor. Both the victim and the accused were half-naked.

When the accused saw someone approaching, he fled the spot, but locals chased and caught him at Kanglatongbi Bazaar. They later handed him over to Sekmai police station.

Police produced the accused before the Court of Special Judge POCSO, Imphal West, after completing his police custody period and requested judicial remand.

The Public Prosecutor stated in his documents submitted to the court that, during preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the offences charged against him.

On thorough interrogation, the accused stated that he knew the victim and went to the area where the minor victim was playing, forced himself upon her, and committed sexual offences.

The court reminded the public that Section 23 of the POCSO Act strictly prohibits disclosing the identity of child victims in any form of media.

The Court, after hearing the submission, remanded the accused in judicial custody till May 26.