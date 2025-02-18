Imphal: Approximately 10 acres of poppy plantation with its full harvesting stage to produce about 50 kg of opium ahead of this spring season were razed to ground in Khudei Khullen of Tengnoupal, Manipur bordering Myanmar on the south.

The illegal cultivators have been identified but they are on the run to date.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to a defence wing press statement, the destructing drive against illegal poppy cultivation was organized as a part of the government’s war on drugs.

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) in the statement said, “In a decisive crackdown on narco-terrorism, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and the BSF jointly destroyed 10 acres of illicit poppy cultivation.”

The statement, “The chipping down campaign was conducted in Khudei Khullen village, near Sita in the Tengnoupal district on Monday.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police said that no arrests were made in the operation but an FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.