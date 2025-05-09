Manipur: 12 insurgents arrested, arms and ammunition seized

Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces arrested 12 underground cadres belonging to three different militant outfits in a series of raids across three valley districts of Manipur over the past 36 hours.

According to police reports, the arrested individuals were found in possession of arms, ammunition, explosives, Aadhaar cards, 12 mobile phones, two vehicles, and Rs 21,330 in looted cash.

The crackdown targeted militants involved in extortion, kidnapping, and monetary demands from banks, government offices, employees, educational institutions, and private establishments.

Six insurgents linked to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon) were apprehended from hideouts in Imphal East and Bishnupur districts. They were identified as Ningthoujam Amitra (29), Phairembam Manglemnganba (21), Chesaba Umar Ali (22), Yumnam Angaosana Singh (21), Bidyasagar Meitei (22), and Hidam Aboy (30).

In another operation in Bishnupur, three cadres of the KCP-People’s War Group — Sagolsem Bobo Meetei (26), Shanjenbam Chandramani Singh (52), and Khundrakpam Naresh Singh (30) were taken into custody.

Additionally, three operatives of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Pambei faction) Laishram Amarjit Singh (36), Khumanthem Motilal Singh (26), and Yumnam Hitlar Meitei (36) were arrested in Thoubal district.

All arrested individuals, along with the seized materials, have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further legal action.