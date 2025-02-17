Manipur: 16 underground cadres arrested since president's Rule

Imphal: Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps intensified counter-insurgency operations (CIOs) after imposing Manipur under the President’s Rule with the apprehension of 16 cadres of different underground groups and recovery of nine weapons during the period from February 13 to 15.

Manipur has been under the President’s Rule since the state assembly’s animated suspension on February 13, 2025.

A defence wing statement said that the joint team launched the CIOs based on a series of intelligence-based operations in Churachandpur, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, and Imphal East districts.

Arrests of seven Kuki National Army and seizures of one 7.62 mm Assault Rifle, three Single Barrel Rifles, ammunition, and war-like stores of weapons from a hideout in Churachandpur district were one of the achievements of the central forces during this period.

Apprehension of five cadres of valley-based groups and recovery of war-like stores from the villages of Sikhong Sekmai, Andro Khunao, and Heirok, of Imphal East and Thoubal districts in the Manipur valley were the success of the operations.

The apprehended cadres and the recovered items in both operations have been handed over to Manipur Police.