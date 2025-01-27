Imphal: Two personnel of the Indian para-military forces died of suspected cardiac arrests and four others were hospitalized in Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said.

Ram Sarkar, 47, from Uttar Pradesh rendering his services as Lance Naik in the 33 Assam Rifles Battalion deployed at the Wairoiching foothills in Imphal areas died of suspected cardiac arrest at around 1 am on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Four personnel of the 33 AR were also rushed to the RIMS Hospital Imphal after vomiting and complaining of chest pains on Monday morning.

Theirs’ conditions are stated to be stable, hospital sources said. However, the body of Ram Sarkar is now lying at the mortuary of the RIMS for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a jawan of the 11 India Reserve Battalion, Athokpam Devabarta, 32, all of a sudden, collapsed and died when he was discharging his duties at the Singjamei bridge, Imphal West district on Sunday afternoon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His body has been deposited at the JNIMS Hospital Imphal East district for examination, the officials added. Police said that they have registered unnatural death cases in these connections.