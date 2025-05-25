Imphal: A joint team from the central security forces and civil police arrested three cadres of two underground outfits mainly operating in two valley districts of Manipur in separate operations during the past 24 hours.

The team also recovered a four-wheeler and three communication devices from their possession.

The joint team arrested two active People’s Liberation Army cadres from Kakching Tejpur crossing along Inter Village Road, near Angangching Eco Park under Kakching-PS, Kakching District.

Police identified the arrested cadres as Ningthoujam Thoiba Meitei @ Sintha (44) of Sugnu Awang Moirangthem Leikai, Kakching District, and Mayanglambam Somorjit Singh (43) of Kakching Khunou Thingnam Ningthou Leikai, Kakching District.

The joint team seized three mobile phones and a four-wheeler vehicle from their possession.

In another operation, the team arrested an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) group from the eastern side of Sawombung Bridge under Lamlai police station, Imphal East District.

The team identified the arrested cadre as Moirangthem Hemba Singh @ Laiba (25) of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai, Imphal East District. From his possession, police seized one mobile phone.

They have been handed over to the relevant police stations for further legal action.