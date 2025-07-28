Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces recovered 155 weapons and 1,652 rounds of ammunition on Monday during coordinated operations across Manipur’s hill districts.

This brings the total recovery over the past three days to 245 firearms and 2,377 rounds of ammunition.

The recoveries were made in Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Tengnoupal districts as part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations conducted by the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), according to an official statement.

The seized arms include AK-series rifles, M4 carbines, SLRs, INSAS rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and various country-made firearms. In addition, 1,600 assorted bullets, 39 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 13 hand grenades, four binoculars, 15 communication sets, and one telescope were also recovered.

The latest operation follows similar actions on July 26 in the valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, and Thoubal, where 90 weapons and 728 rounds of ammunition were seized.

Earlier, on July 15, security forces recovered 86 weapons and 974 rounds of ammunition during operations in the same valley districts.