Manipur: 26 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Security forces destroyed approximately 26 acres of illegal poppy cultivation before its harvesting in Kangpokpi, Manipur.

A police report said that after getting intelligence information from different sources, a joint team of Manipur Police and central forces carried out a poppy destruction drive.

The drive took place in the hill range of Y Langkhong village under Saikul Police Station, Kangpokpi District.

The team successfully destroyed about 26 acres of illegal poppy plantations.

However, there were no arrests during the operation.

A case has been registered for investigation.