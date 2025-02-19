Manipur: 31 students denied entry to HSLC exams in Imphal

Imphal: Irate students supported by their parents and guardians staged a protest demonstration demanding the authority concerned to allow them to appear in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examinations 2025 in Imphal, Manipur.

The exams began on Wednesday and will be continued till March 7.

A total of 31 students of the P Namjolung High School in Imphal East district were denied permission to appear in the HSLC examinations 2025 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM).

The students were denied to collect their examination admit cards owing to the lack of communication with their school authority, officials said.

The agitating protesters demanded to make an alternative arrangement to appear in the examination for these students.

At the protest site, the placards write, “Save the careers of students of the Namjoklung High School”.

A protester told the newsmen that the school principal assured her to collect the exam admit card on the eve of the examination during office hours from the school. But she got disheartened after the school authority failed to provide the same.

All together, 31 students were denied their admit cards which means that they would be missing the opportunity to appear in the HSLC examinations 2025.

The exam started on Wednesday. Altogether, 37,052 candidates appeared in the Examinations (HSLCE) 2025 in 155 examination centres – 93 centres in the valley and 62 in the hills.