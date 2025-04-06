Imphal: Security forces arrested four insurgents, including a juvenile belonging to various underground outfits, operating in Manipur, during operations in two valley districts.

According to police, one cadre each from the underground outfits of United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), and Kangleipak Communist Party – Military Council (KCP-MC), and two activists from the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrests and seizures occurred during the operations in Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

These arrestees were allegedly involved in ruthless extortion campaigns from the general masses, transporters, government employees, educational institutes, and business establishments in the valley districts during the past few months.

Police apprehended one juvenile, an active member of KCP (MC Progressive), from Nambol Bazar under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

From his possession, police seized one motorcycle and one mobile handset along with a SIM Card.

The police handed over the arrestees along with the seized items to the concerned police stations for legal formalities under certain sections of the law.