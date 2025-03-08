



Imphal: Four people, including the driver of a vehicle, died on the spot and six others were injured in a road accident at the area of Chingai police station in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Saturday, according to official report.

A Mahindra pickup vehicle with ten passengers lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near the village of Poi in Ukhrul district. The incident happened at around 12:30 PM on Saturday.

Four individuals, including the driver and three passengers, lost their lives on the spot. Responding immediately, a team from the Assam Rifles, along with a medical unit, tirelessly extricated the victims from the wreckage.

The rescued team ensured the prompt evacuation and first aid treatment of six injured victims.

The Headquarters Inspector General of the Assam Rifles (South) confirmed the accident and stated that despite the challenging terrain, the Assam Rifles team worked and provided critical medical assistance.

It also stated, “This rescue operation underscored the Assam Rifles’ unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the people, even in the most difficult circumstances.

Their prompt response, courage, and relentless efforts reflect their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of civilians, particularly in remote and inaccessible regions.”

