Imphal: The Manipur police’s Cyber Crime unit arrested three more teachers in connection with the ongoing question paper leak for the Physics subject in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLCE) 2025, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM).

With these arrests, the total number of teachers arrested in the case has reached five.

The police recovered five mobile handsets used to upload the leaked question paper to social media platforms.

The arrests took place on Thursday in different areas of Thoubal district in Manipur, following the arrest of two teachers on March 4.

The police identified the arrested teachers as Khangembam Arundas (60), son of (L) Birachandra, from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai; Laishram Prabin (31), son of Jadumani, from Yairipok Tulihal Laishram Leikai; and Sapam Shivdutta (35), son of Manibabu, from Khongjom Bazar.

The court presented them before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Imphal East district and remanded them into judicial custody until March 10.

On March 4, the police also arrested two teachers: Ningombam Jagdish (33) from Thoubal Okram and Maibam Sunil (33) from Nepra Company Makha Leikai, Thoubal, who also works as a Physics teacher at Paradise English School, Thoubal. The police remanded them into custody until March 8.

Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police Ningombam John stated that the arrests followed an FIR filed by CoHSEM regarding the leakage of the Physics question paper in the HSSLC examinations.