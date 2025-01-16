Imphal: Ahead of the harvesting period, a joint team of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and Forest Department destroyed 4.8 acres of illegal poppy plantations at Haopi Mollen hill range under Sangaikot-Police Station in Churachandpur district.

The destructions were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate in an operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district sharing a border with Myanmar on Wednesday.

With these renewed destructing efforts, a total of 8.8 acres of opium plants have been destroyed in this hill range in less than a week, officials said.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to identify and book the cultivators.

On January 8 the joint team conducted poppy destruction campaigns at the same hill range and destroyed 4 acres of poppy plantation.

10 poppy pods were also seized on the drive. An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to identify and book the cultivators.