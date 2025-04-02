Manipur: Alleged smuggler arrested with IMFL in Tengnoupal

Imphal: Security forces in India, in coordination with the civil police deployed along the Indo-Myanmar border, arrested an alleged smuggler in Tengnoupal district, Manipur on Tuesday.

The suspect was found in possession of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) intended for illegal transportation across the border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on intelligence inputs, personnel from the Assam Rifles, supported by the Tengnoupal district police, intensified their routine frisking operations.

During the check at the Tengnoupal Check Post under Tengnoupal Police Station, security forces apprehended the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Jamminthang Haokip, a resident of Canan Veng, Moreh Ward No. VII.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect was attempting to smuggle the IMFL into Myanmar through the porous border in the district’s southern region. Authorities seized three boxes containing 72 half-litre plastic bottles of IMFL from his possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following his arrest, both the suspect and the confiscated liquor were handed over to the Excise Department of Tengnoupal district for further legal proceedings under the relevant laws.