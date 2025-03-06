Manipur: Amnesty deadline for weapons surrender ends today

Imphal: ‘The amnesty scheme for weapon surrender‘ announced by the Manipur Governor ends today. Following the Governor’s appeal, public voluntarily surrendered two single-barrel guns and some live ammunition to the Kumbi police station in the Bishnupur district via Border Security Forces (BSF) on Thursday.

The official report stated that, surrendered items include two single barrel guns, 20 ammunition of .303 rifles, 10 live rounds of Self Loading Rifle, 18 12-bore cartridges, a high explosive hand grenade, 4 bulletproof helmets, a bulletproof jacket, 2 bulletproof vests, and a walkie-talkie set.

Report says, in response to the Governor’s appeal, people of Manipur who possess illegal arms have surrendered around 860 firearms, thousands of ammunition, explosive materials, and other tactical items so far.

Since the governor announcement of the amnesty on February 20 till today, public have surrendered 321 non-prohibited bore (NPB) including locally made weapons, and 468 prohibited bore (PB) either looted from government Armouries or illegally acquired.



The governor also issued a harsh caution, warning the public that the state authorities will take rigorous action against anyone found possessing unauthorized weapons once the state amnesty concludes.

