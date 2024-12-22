Imphal: Manipur police and security forces have made significant strides in their ongoing efforts to combat crime and maintain peace in the state.

In a series of operations conducted on Saturday, authorities recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, while also apprehending several individuals involved in drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

During searches in both hill and valley districts, security forces unearthed a stockpile of weapons, including a 51 mortar, a 7.62 SLR rifle with its magazine, two modified 7.62 sniper rifles, a modified grenade launcher, two single-barrel guns, and four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately seven kilograms.

Additionally, three 36 hand grenades (without detonators), a misfired 51 mortar bomb, a battery, and ten meters of flexible wire were recovered.

The haul also included a large quantity of ammunition, a wireless set, bulletproof jackets, camouflage boots, gum boots, and BP iron plates.

In a separate operation, Manipur police arrested two individuals, Md. Akber Khan (37) and Md. Abdul Rahman (36), in Hengbung village near Senapati District.

The duo was apprehended while traveling in a four-wheeler and found to be in possession of 30 packets containing 90 strips of drugs each, amounting to a total of 2700 strips.

Authorities also seized the vehicle, four mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, a PAN card, and a cash amount of Rs. 7360 from their possession.

Furthermore, security forces arrested Jamkhomang Haokip (27) in Torbung Bazar under Churachandpur District. A pistol was recovered from his possession during the arrest.

The police official emphasized that search operations and area domination are being conducted along National and main highways to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicles, including those carrying essential goods.

Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are being provided in sensitive stretches to guarantee the safe passage of vehicles.