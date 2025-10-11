Guwahati: Some BJP MLAs, in New Delhi for the past few days to ask for central leaders to reinstate a popular government in Manipur, returned to Imphal on Saturday.

They expressed optimism that their demands would be fulfilled soon.

MLAs Karam Shyam, Sapam Ranjan Singh, Heikham Dingo, Konthoujam Govindas, and Khumukcham Joykishan reached Imphal.

The MLAs said the central leadership has shown positive intent toward restoring an elected government in the state, which has been under President’s Rule since earlier this year.

MLA Karam Shyam said that unlike previous meetings, the latest round of discussions reflected a “visible concern and commitment” from central leaders.

“Earlier, there was little mention of reinstating a popular government. But this time, BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra and party general secretary B.L. Santosh expressed clear interest in the matter. We are hopeful that a popular government will be formed soon,” he said.

Sapam Ranjan Singh, another MLA, said that the “delegation’s primary objective was to brief central leaders on the prevailing situation in Manipur and press for the early restoration of an elected government.”

“We raised the necessity of installing a popular government to ensure stability and public trust. The discussions were positive and we expect a favourable outcome soon,” he said.



Around 25 BJP MLAs had been camping in Delhi for the past few days, seeking an audience with the party’s top leadership.

On October 10, a six-member delegation led by Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Th. Satyabrata Singh, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and former ministers Thongam Biswajit, Yumkham Khemchand, Govindas Konthoujam, and Kh. Ibomcha met BJP general secretary B.L. Santosh at his residence, reports India Today NE