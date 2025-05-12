Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has officially declared the results of the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations on Monday. Students can now check their results online through the official BoSEM website at manresults.nic.in.

The HSLC exams for the year 2025 were held from February 19 to March 7, 2025.

No toppers’ list was released in 2025, continuing the board’s policy to discourage unhealthy academic competition.

Overall Performance – Manipur HSLC 2025

Category Number of Students Total Enrolled 37,052 Total Appeared 36,943 Total Passed 33,755 Overall Pass Percentage 91.37%

School-Wise Performance in Manipur HSLC Examination 2025

School Type Total Enrolled Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Government Schools 8,468 8,404 6,918 82.32% Aided Schools 1,210 1,207 1,103 91.38% Private Schools 27,374 27,332 25,734 94.15%

The examination result was officially declared by the Secretary of Education (S), Naorem Praveen, during a formal function organized at the BoSEM office.

Category-Wise Performance in Manipur HSLC Examination 2025

Category Enrolled Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Male (Regular) 18,309 18,239 16,729 – Male (External) 150 148 96 – Total Male 18,459 18,387 16,825 91.50% Female (Regular) 18,467 18,436 16,862 – Female (External) 126 120 68 – Total Female 18,593 18,556 16,930 91.24% Grand Total 37,052 36,943 33,755 91.37%

Official Websites for Results:

Internally Displaced Students (IDPs) – HSLC Examination 2025

District Gender Enrolled Appeared Passed Pass % Imphal West Male 51 51 44 – Female 52 52 41 – Total 103 103 85 82.52% Imphal East Male 20 20 12 – Female 27 27 23 – Total 47 47 35 74.47% Thoubal Male 13 13 11 – Female 6 6 6 – Total 19 19 17 89.47% Bishnupur Male 61 61 57 – Female 59 59 59 – Total 120 120 116 96.67% Ukhrul Male 7 7 7 – Female 7 7 5 – Total 14 14 12 85.71% Churachandpur Male 38 38 37 – Female 52 52 48 – Total 90 90 85 94.44% Senapati Male 0 0 0 – Female 0 0 0 – Total 0 0 0 – Tamenglong Male 0 0 0 – Female 1 1 0 – Total 1 1 0 0.00% Chandel Male 9 9 9 – Female 5 4 4 – Total 14 13 13 100.00% Jiribam Male 1 1 1 – Female 8 8 2 – Total 9 9 3 33.33% Kakching Male 42 41 40 – Female 26 26 24 – Total 68 67 64 95.52% Kamjong Male 0 0 0 – Female 0 0 0 – Total 0 0 0 – Pherzawl Male 0 0 0 – Female 0 0 0 – Total 0 0 0 – Kangpokpi Male 25 25 21 – Female 25 25 23 – Total 50 50 44 88.00% Noney Male 0 0 0 – Female 0 0 0 – Total 0 0 0 – Tengnoupal Male 0 0 0 – Female 0 0 0 – Total 0 0 0 –

Grand Total

Total Enrolled: 535

535 Total Appeared: 533

533 Total Passed: 474

474 Overall Pass Percentage: 88.93%

Students can visit these websites to access their results and verify their performance.

Three Candidates Debarred For Impersonation:

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has debarred three candidates from appearing in the HSLC Examinations for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028 after confirming cases of impersonation. The board has also cancelled their results for the HSLC Examination 2025.

The affected roll numbers are: 13726, 15894, and 15961.

Results of Nine Candidates Withheld

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has withheld the results of nine candidates who appeared in the HSLC Examination 2025. The board has advised the Heads of the respective schools to contact the Controller of Examinations on or before May 30, 2025, for further clarification and necessary action.

The roll numbers of the affected candidates are:

10853, 12189, 14231, 17422, 18989, 23385, 23708, 41317, 41323

Manipur Board 10th Result 2025:

Highlights from Previous Year (2024):

The Class 10 HSLC exams were conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2024, across 154 centres in both valley and hill regions.

The results were declared on May 27, 2024.

A total of 37,715 students appeared:

19,087 boys

18,628 girls

School-wise breakdown:

9,119 students from government schools

from 1,315 students from aided schools

from 27,281 students from private schools

Overall Pass Percentage: 93.03% – the highest in the last 10 years