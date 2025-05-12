Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has officially declared the results of the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations on Monday. Students can now check their results online through the official BoSEM website at manresults.nic.in.

The HSLC exams for the year 2025 were held from February 19 to March 7, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No toppers’ list was released in 2025, continuing the board’s policy to discourage unhealthy academic competition.

Overall Performance – Manipur HSLC 2025

CategoryNumber of Students
Total Enrolled37,052
Total Appeared36,943
Total Passed33,755
Overall Pass Percentage91.37%

School-Wise Performance in Manipur HSLC Examination 2025

School TypeTotal EnrolledAppearedPassedPass Percentage
Government Schools8,4688,4046,91882.32%
Aided Schools1,2101,2071,10391.38%
Private Schools27,37427,33225,73494.15%

The examination result was officially declared by the Secretary of Education (S), Naorem Praveen, during a formal function organized at the BoSEM office.

Category-Wise Performance in Manipur HSLC Examination 2025

CategoryEnrolledAppearedPassedPass Percentage
Male (Regular)18,30918,23916,729
Male (External)15014896
Total Male18,45918,38716,82591.50%
Female (Regular)18,46718,43616,862
Female (External)12612068
Total Female18,59318,55616,93091.24%
Grand Total37,05236,94333,75591.37%

Official Websites for Results:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Internally Displaced Students (IDPs) – HSLC Examination 2025

DistrictGenderEnrolledAppearedPassedPass %
Imphal WestMale515144
Female525241
Total1031038582.52%
Imphal EastMale202012
Female272723
Total47473574.47%
ThoubalMale131311
Female666
Total19191789.47%
BishnupurMale616157
Female595959
Total12012011696.67%
UkhrulMale777
Female775
Total14141285.71%
ChurachandpurMale383837
Female525248
Total90908594.44%
SenapatiMale000
Female000
Total000
TamenglongMale000
Female110
Total1100.00%
ChandelMale999
Female544
Total141313100.00%
JiribamMale111
Female882
Total99333.33%
KakchingMale424140
Female262624
Total68676495.52%
KamjongMale000
Female000
Total000
PherzawlMale000
Female000
Total000
KangpokpiMale252521
Female252523
Total50504488.00%
NoneyMale000
Female000
Total000
TengnoupalMale000
Female000
Total000

Grand Total

  • Total Enrolled: 535
  • Total Appeared: 533
  • Total Passed: 474
  • Overall Pass Percentage: 88.93%

Students can visit these websites to access their results and verify their performance.

Three Candidates Debarred For Impersonation:

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has debarred three candidates from appearing in the HSLC Examinations for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028 after confirming cases of impersonation. The board has also cancelled their results for the HSLC Examination 2025.

The affected roll numbers are: 13726, 15894, and 15961.

Results of Nine Candidates Withheld

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has withheld the results of nine candidates who appeared in the HSLC Examination 2025. The board has advised the Heads of the respective schools to contact the Controller of Examinations on or before May 30, 2025, for further clarification and necessary action.

The roll numbers of the affected candidates are:
10853, 12189, 14231, 17422, 18989, 23385, 23708, 41317, 41323

Manipur Board 10th Result 2025:

4_RESULT_SHEET2025Download

Highlights from Previous Year (2024):

The Class 10 HSLC exams were conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2024, across 154 centres in both valley and hill regions.

The results were declared on May 27, 2024.

A total of 37,715 students appeared:

19,087 boys
18,628 girls

School-wise breakdown:

  • 9,119 students from government schools
  • 1,315 students from aided schools
  • 27,281 students from private schools

Overall Pass Percentage: 93.03% – the highest in the last 10 years

 