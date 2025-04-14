Imphal: The ever-alert personnel of the Border Security Forces (BSF) deployed along the porous Manipur-Myanmar international border apprehended red-handed two Kuki-Zo individuals while they were indulging in anti-social activities.

An official report stated that the BSF troopers detained Kuki-Zo persons, namely, Khaiminlen Lupho (36) of Mumpi village, Moreh Tengnoupal District, and Boipu Gangte (40) of Moreh Ward No. 9 Lhangkichoi, Tengnoupal District.

The duo was caught red-handed while they were dismantling and stealing Corrugated Galvanized Iron (CGI) Sheet materials from abandoned houses belonging to the Meitei community at Moreh, India’s last border town in Manipur.

The report added that the BSF team handed over the two persons to the Moreh police station in Tengnoupal District for an immediate legal proceeding under the relevant section of the law.

The central security forces have stepped up action after the internally displaced Meetei residents from Moreh, currently taking shelter at Lamding Higher Secondary School relief camp, have raised alarm over repeated incidents of theft and vandalism targeting their community properties in the border town, particularly sacred temples and abandoned homes.

The IDPs urged the concerned government officials to arrest those involved in the theft of roofing sheets from Nongpok Ningthou Nongpok Panthoibi Shanglen and Meetei Shanglen, two important religious and community structures located adjacent to the Moreh Power House office.

Notably, the Meteis in Moreh fled abandoning their homes and residences when the Kuki-Zo people attacked them during the height of the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.