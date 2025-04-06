Imphal: In search and area domination operations, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from an area in the Jiribam district of Manipur bordering Assam on Saturday, officials said.

The joint team comprising Manipur police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, based on oriented intelligence input from various sources that some militants were loitering in the vulnerable areas at the inter-state border areas, launched a flash operation.

During the operation in the general area of Kamranga under the Jiribam police station in the Jiribam district, the joint team recovered firearms, military jackets, and electronic devices.

The recovered items included three DBBL Guns, a country-made SBBL Gun, an SBBL Gun, five 12-Bore live rounds, four Camouflage Bullet Proof jackets/vests without plates, two Baofeng handsets without antenna, aTYT handset without antenna and 2 TYT handset chargers.

The operation was carried out as a part of the follow-up action to which the Manipur police arrested a vehicle lifter, namely Nurul Islam @ Bapon (28) from Kamaranga Village of the same District, along with different stolen two-wheelers on April 3.

