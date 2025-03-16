Manipur celebrates Yaoshang festival with rituals and sports

Impahl: Manipur Valley is alive with festive spirit and sports enthusiasm on the third day of the five-day Yaoshang celebrations, which began on March 14 and will conclude on March 18.

Despite ongoing tensions in the region, authorities, including traffic control police, are ensuring a safe and smooth festival experience.

A key highlight of Yaoshang is its emphasis on sports, with local communities and clubs organizing various games on playgrounds and even roadsides. The initiative aims to keep the youth engaged in positive activities, steering them away from drugs and alcohol while promoting Manipur’s reputation as India’s sports powerhouse.

Children and young adults showcase their talents in different sports and activities, including traditional games like Poon Pubi race (a race for women carrying an earthen pot filled with water), Mukna (Manipuri wrestling), Chafuthugaibi (blindfolded hitting), and Laphu Kabee (banana tree climbing).

Other popular events include spoon races, tug of war, football matches, and statue dances, with married women actively participating, making it a social bonding experience.

In addition to sports, the festival also promotes intellectual and creative growth through debates, extempore speeches, poetry recitations, arithmetic competitions, and singing contests, providing a platform for students to shine.