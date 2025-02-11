Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh has appealed to the people of the state to come together to foster unity and work towards rebuilding trust amongst all communities in Manipur.

He also warns that any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be dealt with strictly as per the law.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a statement, PK Singh urged the community leaders, civil society organizations, religious leaders, student organizations, intellectuals, and citizens to remain calm and not fall prey to unverified news, rumors, or misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic or disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

In recent times, misleading information has been circulated through various channels, causing confusion and unrest.

It has also come to the notice of the Government that certain unscrupulous individuals and groups may deliberately attempt to incite unrest, disrupt harmony and spread fear among the public using false information, inflammatory content, or fabricated narratives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Such attempts are intended to create lawlessness, and the public is strongly advised not to give heed to such misinformation or incitement.

Maintaining peace, and law & order is a collective responsibility, and the Government strongly advises all residents to remain vigilant against those trying to create disturbances.

He also calls for prioritizing peace, understanding, and development for the betterment of the state.

To ensure that people receive accurate information, the Government has set up a Control Room, where citizens can verify any news or information they come across, Singh further said.

The Control Room can be reached at 9485280419 and is operational 24×7.For any clarifications, citizens are encouraged to contact the Control Room or their nearest authorities.

He also appealed to work together to keep the state safe, peaceful, and united.