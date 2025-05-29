Guwahati: Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh on Thursday addressed the controversy surrounding the Gwaltabi incident, where security forces allegedly covered the state’s name on a bus windshield.

The Chief Secretary assured the public that the government would ensure such an incident does not occur again, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the integrity of Manipur.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh on Thursday, the Chief Secretary acknowledged the “unfortunate incident” that occurred on May 20.

Notably, security forces stopped a Manipur State Road Transport Bus, which was transporting journalists to the recently concluded Shirui Festival in Ukhrul, and reportedly covered the state’s name on its windshield with white paper. This act led to widespread criticism and fueled protests across the Meitei-inhabited Imphal Valley over the last week.

The Chief Secretary denied any official instructions or even a remote thought behind covering the state’s name, as people had alleged.

“This has been amply clarified by the state government as well as by the responsible political leadership,” he stated. “What transpired on the ground would be revealed after a thorough inquiry only.”

He confirmed that the state administration has taken the matter with “utmost seriousness.”

The Chief Secretary further announced that the Governor has constituted an Inquiry Committee, which will submit its report in a time-bound manner.

Urging all citizens to maintain public order, the Chief Secretary assured that “Once the Inquiry Committee submits the report and identifies those responsible for any lapses, we will take strict action.”