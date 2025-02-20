Imphal: Indian security forces started launching a special drive against the use of foreign-origin motorbikes and other vehicles at Manipur’s border town Moreh in the Tengnoupal district with Myanmar on the south.

During the drive, one Kenbo bike and two Chinese Hand Grenades were seized at Maojang village under the Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district on Wednesday, the police said.

The Indian authority has imposed a ban on the use of the Kenbo bike in Manipur.

The China-made Kenbo bikes, reportedly using cross-border smuggling and very popular in the neighboring country Myanmar, are also in high demand for use in anti-social activities at the border areas.

Police said that though the bike and explosive devices were retrieved, no arrest has been made of its owner so far.

After confiscating the foreign-made bike, the security forces continued their operation which led to the recovery of several warlike stores of weapons at a hidden place in Maojang village.

The recovered items included one AK 56 Rifle, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one 40 mm Lathode gun, two other Grenades, five Handsets with 3 chargers, four Headphones, and two slings.