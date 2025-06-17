Imphal: Manipur police, assisted by the central security forces, have arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Chin-Kuki National Defence Force/Army (CKNDF/A), an underground outfit belonging to the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community mainly operating along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Police reported that one pistol loaded with three 9 mm live rounds and several incriminating documents, including letterheads of the CKNDF/A, were recovered from his possession.

The CKNDF/A is a non-Suspension of Operation (SoO) group, based in the southern parts of Manipur, particularly in Moreh, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, and Myanmar, demanding the formation of Kukiland to be carved out from Manipur and Myanmar.

Officially, 25 Kuki-Zo-Hmar underground groups signed SoO pacts with the Government of India in 2008.

Based on intelligence input from various sources that there were some underground activities at the hinted location, the joint team launched a swift operation, leading to the arrest of the Kuki underground on Monday.

The arrestee has later been identified as Ngamkhosat Touthang, also called Sasat (38), a resident of B. Ebenezer, Tuibong under Churachandpur Police Station, Churachandpur District.

The arrest and seizure of weapons came from his residence. The police reported that the arrestee is an accused in a case registered in connection with unlawful activities like extortion, kidnapping, weapon smuggling, drug trafficking from across Myanmar, and recruitment of youth for armed insurgency for the CKNDF/A group during the past few years.

The police reports added that the arrested cadre and seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.