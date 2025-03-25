Manipur cleans 40 tonnes of waste from Senapati River

Imphal: The ‘Clean Senapati River Campaign,’ Manipur, themed “Keep it clean, keep it flowing,” successfully collected and disposed of around 40 tonnes of mixed waste.

The waste was disposed of at designated locations selected by the Karong Senapati Town Committee. This four-day initiative, organized by the Senapati District Administration in Manipur, concluded on Tuesday with a strict warning against dumping garbage into the river.

The campaign targeted an eight-kilometer stretch of the Senapati River, from the Mt Everest College parking area to Kathikho Karong, a densely populated zone. The district, which shares its northern border with Nagaland and is predominantly inhabited by Nagas, saw enthusiastic participation in the cleanup efforts.

Senapati Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, IAS, who spearheaded the initiative, revealed that during the physical survey, toilets, pigsties, and other structures directly disposing of waste into the river were identified. Black spots with significant garbage accumulation in the river were also pinpointed.

The campaign saw a massive turnout, with around 2,000 volunteers from civil society organizations, schools, and colleges joining hands to clean the river. Divided into five zones, the cleanup drive included the use of a bulldozer and the application of bleaching powder to disinfect the water.

The effort highlights a growing commitment to preserving the Senapati River, with authorities and the community working together to address pollution and ensure sustainable practices for its future.