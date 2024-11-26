Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday warned people against committing violence in the form of protests expressing the need to weed out such anti-social elements from the society.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday, N Biren Singh said that the government is not against democratic forms of agitations, but committing violence during protest cannot be taken lightly especially if anti-social elements are involved in damaging public or private properties.

He also expressed the need to weed out such anti-social elements from the society and to build a strong and united Manipur.

The CM’s statement came after police rounded up 42 persons on the charge of committing crimes against some of the elected representatives whose properties were destroyed and lifted in the state recently.

The CM further informed that the State government has taken various initiatives like the “War on Drugs” to control the drug menace and curb illegal immigration in the State.

He further stated that border fencing along the border has also been initiated.

The statement further stated that the Chief Minister released the Diglot Edition of the three new criminal major Acts in the Meetei Mayek script.