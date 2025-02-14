Guwahati: Just a day after President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur, the Coordinating Committee of Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) strongly condemned the move, calling it a threat to democratic principles.

COCOMI, a joint body of Meitei civil society organizations, accused the BJP leadership of jeopardizing the rights and security of its own people.

The sudden imposition of the President’s Rule has raised questions, with COCOMI suggesting it aligns with the demands of Kuki militants and separatist groups.

The group criticized the central leadership for shifting the blame onto the alleged incompetency of its own BJP MLAs, rather than addressing the real issues at hand.

COCOMI also condemned the “forced” resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, just before the crucial state assembly session, calling it a “betrayal” of democratic principles.

The group demanded an immediate process to elect a new leader and restore a popular government in the state.

In contrast, some Kuki group members welcomed the imposition of the President’s Rule, calling it a “ray of hope”.

However, COCOMI urged the people of Manipur to remain vigilant and united against any attempt to subjugate them under military rule, stating that the crisis is not just about leadership, but about the future of Manipur and the survival of its democratic rights.