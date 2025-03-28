Imphal: Central security forces, in coordination with the Manipur Police on Thursday, dismantle bunkers allegedly set up by the suspected Kuki militants at the strategic Ponlen hill ranges under Kangchup police station in Kangpokpi District adjoining Imphal West, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source that some anti-socials are hiding in a secluded hill range of the Ponlen village in Kangpokpi-Imphal West district, the joint team in a coordinated effort discovered a bunker, officials said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On seeing the approaching joint security forces, the militants managed to flee.

During the operation that lasted around one hour, security forces set the bunker on fire, the sources said.

The police said that the authority has registered an FIR in this regard.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, on March 1, 2025, the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) and District Police in a joint coordinated effort dismantled two bunkers set up allegedly by the suspected Kuki militants at the Wakan Ridge and Mark Hills Ridge areas in Kangpokpi district.