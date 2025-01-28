Manipur completes five years of Inner Line Permit system

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today recognized government officials for their contributions to implementing and managing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which marks five years since its introduction in the state.

At a ceremony held at his Secretariat, Singh distributed Certificates of Commendation to staff from the Home Department, Imphal West Police, and the District Commissioner’s office for their dedication to enforcing the ILP system.

Officials from other districts had received similar recognition during Republic Day celebrations.

Expressing pride in the milestone, Singh emphasized the collective effort behind the system’s success. “The implementation and management of the ILP system have been a significant achievement for Manipur, ensuring the protection of indigenous culture and effective population regulation,” he stated.

The ILP system, which regulates the entry of non-natives into protected areas, was extended to Manipur in December 2019, joining Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

The decision followed years of public demand to safeguard local interests and manage migration effectively.

The Chief Minister applauded the officials for their pivotal roles in ensuring the smooth functioning of the ILP system, which has become an essential tool for preserving Manipur’s cultural and demographic identity.