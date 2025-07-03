Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested a constable posted at Imphal Police Station for allegedly issuing fake appointment and engagement letters for various posts at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, and Manipur University (MU).

Police reported on Thursday that he duped 10 gullible job seekers and collected approximately Rs 80 lakh from them.

Authorities took the arrested constable, Kongkham Pradeepkumar Singh (36), a resident of Thoubal Athokpam Khunou in Thoubal district, into custody after the Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Imphal, filed complaints against him.

Additionally, two victims, Khangchrakpam Herojit (27) of Iram Siphai Mamang Leikai and Thokchom Sonia (30) of Kongba Kshetri Leikai, had lodged formal complaints at Imphal Police Station.

They accused Pradeepkumar of providing them with forged appointment letters for LDC (Lower Division Clerk) posts at RIMS and MU, respectively.

Acting swiftly, the police apprehended the accused along with Rs 50,000 in cash and materials used for fabricating official-looking documents, including rubber stamp-making equipment and trace paper.

The authorities produced him before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, according to a report submitted by the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP).

During interrogation in judicial custody, Pradeepkumar confessed to creating forged documents, including fake notifications purportedly issued by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited (MPHCL), complete with counterfeit seals and stamps.

He also allegedly defrauded several individuals by taking their four-wheelers under the pretext of exchanging them for new vehicles, an offer that never materialized.

The APP informed the court that Pradeepkumar was arrested on June 17, 2025, on charges of fraud. The court has remanded him to judicial custody till July 14 to facilitate further investigation and case documentation.

In light of the incident, RIMS has issued an advisory urging the public not to fall prey to unofficial recruitment offers or demands for payment in exchange for job placements.

The Media Cell of RIMS clarified in a press release that the institute carries out all recruitment, whether permanent, contractual, or outsourced, strictly through official procedures and recognized government platforms.